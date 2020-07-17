Global  
 

Michigan Reaches $600M Settlement for Victims of Flint Water Crisis

Michigan Reaches $600M Settlement for Victims of Flint Water Crisis
Michigan Reaches $600M Settlement for Victims of Flint Water Crisis

Michigan to Pay $600 Million to Victims of Flint Water Crisis

Residents were left ill and relying on bottled water. Health officials said the effects on children...
Michigan settles with Flint water crisis victims for more than $500 million: report

The state of Michigan has settled with victims of the Flint water crisis for more than $500 million,...
News Brief: Democratic Convention, California Fires, Flint Water Crisis

It was a big night at the Democratic convention for Kamala Harris. California fires push resources to...
Multiple sources tell 7 Action News that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel are expected to announce on Friday a $600 million settlement in the Flint Water Crisis.

Artist LaToya Ruby Frazier spent five months living in Flint, Michigan, documenting the lives of those affected by the city's water crisis for her photo essay "Flint is Family." As the crisis dragged..

