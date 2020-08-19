Global  
 

Covid-19 curfew in Punjab again | Surge in Covid cases in Punjab | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Punjab reimposes night curfew after Covid-19 cases surge; Prashant Bhushan remains defiant in contempt case, refuses to apologise; BJP leader seeks removal of Shashi Tharoor as IT panel chief after Facebook row; Passengers to shell out higher aviation security fee from September 1st; Assam Rifles tells Centre Mizoram govt violating MHA orders; Rahul Gandhi predicts job crisis, 'media ignored my warning' on Covid-19 & other news #Covid #Curfew #Facebook


