Indian wrestler attempts to break world record for most 'burpees' in one hour

An Indian wrestler has attempted to break the world record for the most burpees in one hour.

Singh achieved an impressive 2,935 burpees in his attempt which is yet to be certified by the Guinness World Records.

The wrestler managed the feat by maintaining a diet of cow urine, almonds and cow milk pudding called kheer.

Singh said: "My father was in the Indian Army, he introduced me to wrestling and boxing when I was 8-years-old, since then I have been practising, from morning till night, every day.

"I take a half-an-hour break after a rigorous practice session and start again.

I think determination and passion are equivocally important to achieve those dreams." This footage was filmed in March, 2018.