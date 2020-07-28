Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indian wrestler attempts to break world record for most 'burpees' in one hour

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 08:16s - Published
Indian wrestler attempts to break world record for most 'burpees' in one hour

Indian wrestler attempts to break world record for most 'burpees' in one hour

An Indian wrestler has attempted to break the world record for the most burpees in one hour.

Singh achieved an impressive 2,935 burpees in his attempt which is yet to be certified by the Guinness World Records.

The wrestler managed the feat by maintaining a diet of cow urine, almonds and cow milk pudding called kheer.

Singh said: "My father was in the Indian Army, he introduced me to wrestling and boxing when I was 8-years-old, since then I have been practising, from morning till night, every day.

"I take a half-an-hour break after a rigorous practice session and start again.

I think determination and passion are equivocally important to achieve those dreams." This footage was filmed in March, 2018.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Thrilling ride on 'Leviathan', Canada's tallest roller coaster [Video]

Thrilling ride on 'Leviathan', Canada's tallest roller coaster

The Leviathan is the pride of Canada's Wonderland, the biggest theme park in the country. It is the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Canada and it is ranked number eight in the world. It..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:14Published
Police intervene as scuffles break out between Armenian and Azerbaijani groups in central London [Video]

Police intervene as scuffles break out between Armenian and Azerbaijani groups in central London

Armenian and Azerbaijani diaspora clashed in central London on July 28. Footage shows London's Met Police intervening as scuffles broke out between the groups during protests outside the BBC's..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:18Published
Break a Nail: Malaysia's first and only hijab-wearing wrestler [Video]

Break a Nail: Malaysia's first and only hijab-wearing wrestler

Twenty-year-old Nor 'Phoenix' Diana is a total boss. Not only is she a pro wrestler, but she's also one of the few women in the world who do it while wearing a hijab.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 03:23Published