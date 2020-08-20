Global  
 

Wildfires rage throughout California

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Hundreds of wildfires continue to burn throughout the state, forcing evacuations as flames threaten homes.

Tweets about this

RiaSestito

Maria Sestito RT @KQEDnews: "Throughout the state of California right now, we are stretched thin for crews." — Will Powers, Cal Fire Information on #LNU… 39 minutes ago

CaliPaula938

Cali Paula RT @KQEDnews: "Throughout the state of California right now, we are stretched thin for crews" because of the #wildfires, said Will Powers,… 17 hours ago

KQEDnews

KQED News "Throughout the state of California right now, we are stretched thin for crews" because of the #wildfires, said Wil… https://t.co/3pNP8LoO9k 17 hours ago

SecretNews

Infinite Unknown Wildfires Rage In California As Emergency Crews 'Stretched Thin', Grid Faces Further Rolling Outages "Air resource… https://t.co/V8v0wwro1C 19 hours ago

diamondcert

Diamond Certified As wildfires once again rage throughout Northern California, our hearts go out to those being evacuated and the fir… https://t.co/NrDlvtbx8S 20 hours ago

z_ranger

Rnger Zman RT @nbcwashington: Thousands of people are under orders to evacuate regions around the San Francisco Bay Area as nearly 40 wildfires blaze… 20 hours ago

tondalao25

RDRQUEEN RT @privateofficer: Thousands of people are under orders to evacuate regions around the San Francisco Bay Area as nearly 40 wildfires blaze… 21 hours ago

privateofficer

privateofficer Thousands of people are under orders to evacuate regions around the San Francisco Bay Area as nearly 40 wildfires b… https://t.co/AD45ycccRN 21 hours ago


CZU Lightning Complex: New Evacuations Ordered As Fire Grows To 40,000 Acres [Video]

CZU Lightning Complex: New Evacuations Ordered As Fire Grows To 40,000 Acres

New evacuations were ordered in southern San Mateo County and parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains Thursday as the CZU Lightning Complex Fires grew to scorch more than 40,000 acres. Kiet Do reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:35Published
California wildfires turn deadly [Video]

California wildfires turn deadly

Breaking news out of California where firefighters are battling hundreds of new wild fires. The fast moving flames forcing entire towns to evacuate, and now the fires have turned deadly.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:00Published
California Declares State of Emergency as Deadly Wildfires Rage On [Video]

California Declares State of Emergency as Deadly Wildfires Rage On

On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published