Wildfires rage throughout California
Hundreds of wildfires continue to burn throughout the state, forcing evacuations as flames threaten homes.
CZU Lightning Complex: New Evacuations Ordered As Fire Grows To 40,000 AcresNew evacuations were ordered in southern San Mateo County and parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains Thursday as the CZU Lightning Complex Fires grew to scorch more than 40,000 acres. Kiet Do reports...
California wildfires turn deadlyBreaking news out of California where firefighters are battling hundreds of new wild fires. The fast moving flames forcing entire towns to evacuate, and now the fires have turned deadly.
California Declares State of Emergency as Deadly Wildfires Rage OnOn Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California.