Texas-Based Company At Root Of BlackBerry Phone Comeback Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:32s - Published 1 day ago Texas-Based Company At Root Of BlackBerry Phone Comeback Two years after the last (we thought) BlackBerry phone, the BlackBerry logo will once again appear on a smartphone, thanks to a Texas compant and complete with its famous physical QWERTY keyboard. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend