Facebook Removes 100s Of Q'Anon Groups; COD Black Ops Cold War | Digital Trends Live 8.20.20

Facebook Removes 100s Of Q'Anon Groups; COD Black Ops Cold War | Digital Trends Live 8.20.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by Intel Researcher Garrick Orchard to discuss a robotic arm that helps patients with spinal injuries; Jeff Coleman, CEO of Brainleap Technologies, talks about games that help improve focus and attention; Gaming Editor Lisa Marie Segarra breaks down the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Trailer; Rick Marshall brings us Reel News and what to stream this weekend including the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special teaser; In the news: A company that scraped social media user data left a database of 235 million accounts unsecure; Facebook has removed 100s of Q'Anon groups and accounts; Google Maps is adding real-time wildfire boundaries and potentially alerts to users in the area; and NASA's Artemis astronaut capsule will provide some great views of the moon.


