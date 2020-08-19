Global  
 

Goodyear tire workers rally after Trump's call for boycott of Akron company

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 27:45s - Published
Goodyear tire workers rally after Trump's call for boycott of Akron company
Goodyear tire workers rally after Trump's call to boycott.

White House's Kudlow: Goodyear Should Change Workplace Speech Policy

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday defended President Donald Trump's call for a...
Newsmax - Published

President Trump Tweets Call For Goodyear Tire Boycott

President Trump Tweets Call For Goodyear Tire Boycott Watch VideoPresident Trump called for a boycott on Goodyear tires Wednesday after a screenshot from...
Newsy - Published

CNN’s Joe Johns Grills Kellyanne Conway on Goodyear’s MAGA Hat Ban: ‘Is That a Reason to Boycott an American Company?’

CNN White House correspondent Joe Johns caught White House counselor Kellyanne Conway off guard when...
Mediaite - Published


Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires [Video]

Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear tires, accusing North America's largest tire maker of "playing politics" by forbidding workers from donning his "Make America..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:07Published
Cleveland car shops vouch for Goodyear tire quality, partnership despite White House criticism [Video]

Cleveland car shops vouch for Goodyear tire quality, partnership despite White House criticism

Goodyear's ban of political attire in the workplace sparks calls controversy and calls for boycotts, which could impact employees and small businesses affiliated with the brand.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:44Published
White House talks with News 5 about the President's anti-Goodyear tweet [Video]

White House talks with News 5 about the President's anti-Goodyear tweet

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany talks with News 5's John Kosich about the President's anti-Goodyear tweet.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:38Published