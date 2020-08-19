Goodyear tire workers rally after Trump's call for boycott of Akron company

Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tiresU.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear tires, accusing North America's largest tire maker of "playing politics" by forbidding workers from donning his "Make America..
Cleveland car shops vouch for Goodyear tire quality, partnership despite White House criticismGoodyear's ban of political attire in the workplace sparks calls controversy and calls for boycotts, which could impact employees and small businesses affiliated with the brand.
White House talks with News 5 about the President's anti-Goodyear tweetWhite House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany talks with News 5's John Kosich about the President's anti-Goodyear tweet.