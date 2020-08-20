TimTheTatman finally won his first Fall Guys game and the internet blew up Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:51s - Published 2 minutes ago TimTheTatman finally won his first Fall Guys game and the internet blew up After over 600 straight losses, TimTheTatman finally got his first Falls Guys victory and the internet has exploded.For one week, Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar has been the laughing stock of Twitter and Reddit...for his abysmal record in Fall Guys: Ultimate Showdown.But that dead streak finally ended on August 19.The outpouring of congratulations was massive and immediate.At the moment of Tim’s victory, his stream held a steady 300,000 concurrent viewers...and his chat exploded in donations and subscriptions 0

