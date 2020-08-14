Shannon Sharpe reacts to Luka Doncic's impressive performance to tie series 1-1 against Clippers

After taking Game 1, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers had a difficult time with the Dallas Mavericks last night.

Despite Luka Doncic being limited to 28 minutes due to foul trouble, the Clippers did not lead for even a second last night in a 127-to-114 loss.

Kawhi had 35 points, but it was paired with a poor 4 of 17 shooting night from Paul George.

After the game, Luka said analysts should be saying the Mavericks have a shot to win the series, especially now that the series is tied at a game apiece.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Mavericks victory and what it means for the Clippers.