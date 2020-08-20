Firefighter shows damage caused by Dome fire in California
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Incredible footage of the Dome fire burning along the roadside in San Bernardino County.
The clip filmed on August 17 shows the fire burning the roadside with the firefighters attempting to stop it from crossing the road.
The second clip also shows a VLAT dropping fire retardant onto the flames to prevent the spreading.