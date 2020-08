Orioles' Hall Of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. Reveals He's 'Cancer Free' After February Prostate Cancer Diagnosis, Surgery Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:16s - Published 4 minutes ago Orioles' Hall Of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. Reveals He's 'Cancer Free' After February Prostate Cancer Diagnosis, Surgery Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. revealed Thursday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February and is now “cancer-free," after undergoing surgery. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend