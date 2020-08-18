Dane Cook Shares How He Got Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston To Reunite For Virtual Table Read

Social media went wild after it was revealed that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would be reuniting virtually for a table read of "Fast Times At Ridgemont High" in support of Sean Penn's non-profit Haitian relief organization, CORE.

Event organizer and comedian Dane Cook tells ET Canada how he managed to enlist both Pitt and Aniston for the star-studded event.