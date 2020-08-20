Climate Orders LA

Video Credit: KADN - Published 3 weeks ago

Payments out sometime next week.

Louisiana made big steps to help fight climate change in the state today .governor edwards signed two executive orders - one of those will create a climate task force to create a plan toward net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050.local environmental groups see this as an opportunity for louisiana to become a regional leader when it comes to climate action and mitigation.

" with this announcement today the state of louisiana is really declaring itself to be a leader in climate mitigation strategy and these two executive orders demonstrate the will of the governor and to accomplish those goals is pretty exciting."louisiana creates the 5th most c-o-2 emissions per person in the state and is highly affected by sea-level rise which is being driven by climate change the task force should have a climate action plan ready for the governor by february of next year to help mitigate some