Steve Bannon, Others Charged for Defrauding Hundreds of Thousands of ‘We Build the Wall’ Donors Veuer - Duration: 01:11s - Published 18 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:11s - Published Steve Bannon, Others Charged for Defrauding Hundreds of Thousands of ‘We Build the Wall’ Donors President Trump’s former White House strategist Steve Bannon and three others were arrested on charges that they defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors pledging money for a private border wall. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Richard King RT @afneil: Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon charged with fraud by federal prosecutors in New York and taken into custody. Bannon… 3 seconds ago Ryan RT @jimsciutto: Breaking: Federal prosecutors have charged Steve Bannon and three others with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of… 4 seconds ago slimshadysee Steve Bannon, three others charged with fraud in border wall fundraising campaign - CNN https://t.co/ChkOeHhQXQ via @GoogleNews 13 seconds ago AnonCentral RT @YourAnonCentral: Far-right propagandist Steve Bannon and others charged with organized crime; defrauding donors in a border wall fundra… 16 seconds ago Yanna Buck RT @Acosta: Steve Bannon, three others charged with fraud in border wall fundraising campaign https://t.co/uvYoRFHQR6 17 seconds ago 🦇⏳ RT @cnnbrk: Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and three others have been arrested and charged with fraud in a border wall fundraising campa… 17 seconds ago Christy Jennings @DonaldJTrumpJr “NY federal prosecutors charged President's former adviser Steve Bannon and 3 others with defraudin… https://t.co/zIK3UrJqoZ 20 seconds ago Kelly Lee Williams RT @AP: BREAKING: President Trump's ex-political adviser Steve Bannon and three others charged in scheme to defraud donors to online "We Bu… 20 seconds ago