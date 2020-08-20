Supportive man shaves girlfriend's head, then surprises her by doing his own

This supportive boyfriend shaved his girlfriend's head, then surprised her by doing his own in an emotional act of solidarity in Monaco on May 7.

The TikTok shows Eva Barilaro, who has alopecia, in the mirror, visibly upset while her boyfriend, Damien, shaves her head.

Eva told Newsflare: "I was diagnosed with alopecia ten years ago, and have been bald ever since, alternating with wigs or scarves.

Full of hope after months growing my hair for the first time in ten years, it started falling out again." As soon as Damien finishes helping Eva shave her head, he takes the clippers to his own hair, before Eva breaks down crying.

Eva uploaded the timelapse clip to TikTok (@eva_barilaro), where it went viral, reaching 1.2 million views and an outpouring of support.