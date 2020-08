Pa. Health Dept. Reports 791 New Coronavirus Cases, Increasing Statewide Total To 126,940 Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:17s - Published 4 minutes ago Pa. Health Dept. Reports 791 New Coronavirus Cases, Increasing Statewide Total To 126,940 The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 791 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday and 15 additional deaths. 0

Tweets about this Scrummy Squirrel 🇺🇸 RT @KDKA: #BREAKING NEWS: Pennsylvania is reporting 791 new coronavirus cases and 15 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to… 1 hour ago SDJim Updated Thursday, August 20, 2020. South Dakota Dept of Health @SDDOH reports 125 new coronavirus infections among… https://t.co/gEqy2kzCzz 1 hour ago KDKA #BREAKING NEWS: Pennsylvania is reporting 791 new coronavirus cases and 15 additional deaths. This brings the state… https://t.co/JcdJt7IqT6 1 hour ago BURGHline.com Pa. Health Dept. Reports 570 New Coronavirus Cases, Increasi.. https://t.co/9EIPodT85c https://t.co/5VPW5xJYa3 11 hours ago KHQA News The Hancock County Health Department is actively doing contact tracing to investigate all possible exposures. https://t.co/BlJhSvAx6I 14 hours ago KHQA News Lee County has now reported a total of 195 confirmed cases. https://t.co/ID1K89q9zo 19 hours ago Amber Raub RT @KHQA: JUST IN: LCHD announces 22 new cases of COVID-19. This is the highest number of cases the county has received in one day. https:/… 20 hours ago KHQA News JUST IN: LCHD announces 22 new cases of COVID-19. This is the highest number of cases the county has received in on… https://t.co/9gzyPJcboI 20 hours ago