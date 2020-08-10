Tara Strong (Timmy Turner) Breaks Down Her Most Famous Character Voices

Tara Strong breaks down her most iconic character voices, including her voices as Timmy Turner from ‘The Fairly Oddparents,’ Bubbles from ‘The Powerpuff Girls,’ Raven from ‘Teen Titans,’ Twilight Sparkle from ‘My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic,’ Batgirl, Harley Quinn, Dil Pickles from ‘Rugrats,’ and much more.

Tara talks about the inspiration behind each character and how their voices fuel the stories they tell.