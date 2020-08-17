Global  
 

California's Bay Area Surrounded By Wildfires

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:03s
They're threatening thousands of homes and blanketing the region in dangerous smoke, Carter Evans reports (2:03).

WCCO 4 News At Noon - August 20, 2020


Northern California wildfires spur evacuations, state of emergency declaration

Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate their homes in regions surrounding the San...
CBC.ca

Thousands of homes threatened by massive California wildfires; 21M under excessive heat warnings in West

Thousands of people remained under evacuation orders in regions around the San Francisco Bay Area on...
USATODAY.com

Lightning from rare 'violent' thunderstorms in California sparks dozens of wildfires across Bay Area

Rare summer thunderstorms that roared across Northern California early Sunday jolted residents across...
FOXNews.com


Dana Sharee 🎩👒

Dana Sharee 🎩👒 RT @QiSpread: Very scary surrounded by smoke from many fires in the area now. I promise we are SAFE!! Just wanted to share this with my #Sa… 1 hour ago

Silvopastured

Silvopastured RT @akornblatt: Like, we are told "be ready to go" but GO WHERE? To an overpacked fire relief station which could become a spreader event?… 12 hours ago


Wildfires rage throughout California [Video]

Wildfires rage throughout California

Hundreds of wildfires continue to burn throughout the state, forcing evacuations as flames threaten homes.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:18
Thursday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee [Video]

Thursday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Expect continued poor air quality Thursday due to the multiple wildfires burning around the Bay Area. Mary Lee has the forecast. (8/20/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:10
Air Quality Worsens As Wildfires Blanket Bay Area With Heavy Smoke [Video]

Air Quality Worsens As Wildfires Blanket Bay Area With Heavy Smoke

The worst air quality on the planet can be found in the Bay Area right now, due to wildfires raging across Northern California. Team coverage begins with KPIX Chief Meteorlogist Paul Heggen and in..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:47