California's Bay Area Surrounded By Wildfires
They're threatening thousands of homes and blanketing the region in dangerous smoke, Carter Evans reports (2:03).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - August 20, 2020
Dana Sharee 🎩👒 RT @QiSpread: Very scary surrounded by smoke from many fires in the area now. I promise we are SAFE!! Just wanted to share this with my #Sa… 1 hour ago
Silvopastured RT @akornblatt: Like, we are told "be ready to go" but GO WHERE? To an overpacked fire relief station which could become a spreader event?… 12 hours ago
Wildfires rage throughout CaliforniaHundreds of wildfires continue to burn throughout the state, forcing evacuations as flames threaten homes.
Thursday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary LeeExpect continued poor air quality Thursday due to the multiple wildfires burning around the Bay Area. Mary Lee has the forecast. (8/20/20)
Air Quality Worsens As Wildfires Blanket Bay Area With Heavy SmokeThe worst air quality on the planet can be found in the Bay Area right now, due to wildfires raging across Northern California. Team coverage begins with KPIX Chief Meteorlogist Paul Heggen and in..