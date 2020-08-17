California's Bay Area Surrounded By Wildfires Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:03s - Published 4 minutes ago California's Bay Area Surrounded By Wildfires They're threatening thousands of homes and blanketing the region in dangerous smoke, Carter Evans reports (2:03). WCCO 4 News At Noon - August 20, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Dana Sharee 🎩👒 RT @QiSpread: Very scary surrounded by smoke from many fires in the area now. I promise we are SAFE!! Just wanted to share this with my #Sa… 1 hour ago Silvopastured RT @akornblatt: Like, we are told "be ready to go" but GO WHERE? To an overpacked fire relief station which could become a spreader event?… 12 hours ago