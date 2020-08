Highlights: Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention



Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., became the first Black and South Asian woman to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention. Here are the.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 04:11 Published 12 hours ago

VP Pick Kamala Harris & Former President Barack Obama Headline Day 3 Of DNC



CBS4's Natalie Brand previews day three of the convention. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:44 Published 19 hours ago