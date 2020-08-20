'Joel Embiid quickly loses heart' — Skip on the 76ers loss to Boston Celtics

Global  
 

After a close Game 1 loss, Joel Embiid said he needed to do more to carry the 76ers in the playoffs.

Embiid followed it up with 34 points last night in Game 2 but it came in a 27-point blowout loss against the Boston Celtics.

Embiid admitted it was a tough night and said he is already trying to lock in for Game 3.

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.


