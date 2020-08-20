Harris accepts VP nomination
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:24s - Published
6 minutes ago
10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
SERVICES SAYING YOU SHOULD ONLYGO TO A FIELD OFFICE IF YOU HAVETO.WE HISTORY, MADE LAST NIGHTWITH KAMALA HARRIS OFFICIALLYACCEPTING NOMINATION FOR VICEPRESIDENT ALONG WITH MORE HIGHPROFILE SPEECHES INCLUDING FROMFORMER PRESIDENT OBAMA.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
On night three of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris formally accepted the...
The Wrap - Published
13 hours ago
When Harris accepted her VP nomination, to me she was in a room crowded with all who came before,...
USATODAY.com - Published
6 hours ago Also reported by •
IndiaTimes • NYTimes.com • Hindu
With Kamala Harris accepting her nomination, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and others lauded the...
NYTimes.com - Published
10 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Harris accepts VP nomination, Obama criticizes Trump at DNC On the third night of the Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris formally accepted the vice presidential nomination, and former President Obama had harsh words for his successor. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:02 Published 4 hours ago
DNC day 3 On the third night of the democratic convention the issue of gun violence, climate change, and immigration took center stage. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:46 Published 4 hours ago