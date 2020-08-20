Global  
 

Harris accepts VP nomination

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Harris accepts VP nomination
10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

SERVICES SAYING YOU SHOULD ONLYGO TO A FIELD OFFICE IF YOU HAVETO.WE HISTORY, MADE LAST NIGHTWITH KAMALA HARRIS OFFICIALLYACCEPTING NOMINATION FOR VICEPRESIDENT ALONG WITH MORE HIGHPROFILE SPEECHES INCLUDING FROMFORMER PRESIDENT OBAMA.




DNC Night 3: Kamala Harris’ Historic Speech, Stories From Victims of Gun Violence, and 5 More Highlights

DNC Night 3: Kamala Harris’ Historic Speech, Stories From Victims of Gun Violence, and 5 More Highlights On night three of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris formally accepted the...
The Wrap - Published

Kamala Harris nomination caps historic week for women with big dreams: Donna Brazile

When Harris accepted her VP nomination, to me she was in a room crowded with all who came before,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesNYTimes.comHindu


Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris Speak of Women's Vote Centennial at Democratic Convention

With Kamala Harris accepting her nomination, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and others lauded the...
NYTimes.com - Published


TheBWarren

Brandon Warren RT @ChrisKeosian: I’m proud to announce that I will absolutely weep when Kamala Harris accepts the nomination tonight. Dnt txt. 46 seconds ago

AmyTidd

Amy Tidd RT @NBCNews: WATCH: Sen. Kamala Harris formally accepts the Democratic Party vice presidential nomination at the 2020 #DemConvention. https… 51 seconds ago

Dibbles810

Deborah Behan RT @Reuters: Senator @KamalaHarris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, imploring Americans to elect Joe Biden in Novembe… 1 minute ago

Gailson4

Gailson RT @news_ntd: Sen. @KamalaHarris has accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, saying the country is at an “inflection point”… 2 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS Kamala Harris set to make history as VP nominee on third night of Democratic convention: US Senator Kamala Harris w… https://t.co/KXYpnxEVBo 3 minutes ago

virgotweet

Stuart Tomlinson Kamala Harris accepts vice-presidential nomination on historic night https://t.co/XYAGL5VHvN 4 minutes ago

MayaRyanN10

Stina RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Sen. Kamala Harris accepts VP nomination at #DemConvention: "I accept your nomination for Vice President of the Uni… 6 minutes ago

caitie1877

Contact tracing angel kitty ⭐⭐⭐ RT @NumbersMuncher: Rasmussen: Trump approval soars 7 net points overnight to 51-48. Rasmussen apparently seeing a bounce for *Trump* on t… 7 minutes ago


Harris accepts VP nomination, Obama criticizes Trump at DNC [Video]

Harris accepts VP nomination, Obama criticizes Trump at DNC

On the third night of the Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris formally accepted the vice presidential nomination, and former President Obama had harsh words for his successor.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:02Published
DNC day 3 [Video]

DNC day 3

On the third night of the democratic convention the issue of gun violence, climate change, and immigration took center stage.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:46Published
Kamala Harris Is Officially Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee [Video]

Kamala Harris Is Officially Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee

Skyler Henry reports Kamala Harris is the first woman of color to accept a major party's vice presidential nomination.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:19Published