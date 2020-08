Many families have been forced out of their homes as the LNU Lightning Complex fires continue to ravage Northern California.

‘What happens now?’: California families displaced by fires anxiously wait until they can return home

Anita Chabria It’s true everyone is struggling right now, but please take a minute to read about these immigrant families that ar… https://t.co/Aml0jLXcVB 6 days ago

Deplorable grandma @jenkeen1k @MAGAminusTrump @ct1963 @CaliConserv1 Why make Texas a sh!thole? That's what happens when Democrats are… https://t.co/feEPdCJ2Nm 4 days ago

Jamest Lockhart RT @anitachabria : It’s true everyone is struggling right now, but please take a minute to read about these immigrant families that are bein… 3 days ago

Cesar A. Williams F @NickAdamsinUSA @dddaniel059 In communist countries that’s what happens, their families and friends have the best,… https://t.co/CVk4SW4z7c 3 days ago

FOX40 News ‘What happens now?’: Vacaville families displaced by fires anxiously wait until they can return home https://t.co/1bz5F54rlh 18 hours ago