This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

[NFA] Donald Trump cannot block a prosecutor's subpoena for eight years of his tax returns, a federal judge ruled on Thursday, in the latest setback in the U.S. president's longstanding effort to keep his finances under wraps.

In a letter released hours before Joe Biden is set to deliver his nomination acceptance speech, over 70 senior officials called President Trump “unfit to..

Democrats urged voters to reject another four years of the Trump presidency Wednesday night at the DNC. CBS News political contributor Antjuan Seawright and CBS..

President Trump said he feels "very badly" for Steve Bannon after his former adviser was arrested on fraud charges today. CBS News White House correspondent..

45th president of the United States

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Also reported by • USATODAY.com

A US federal judge has cleared the way for Manhattan’s top prosecutor to get President Donald...

Also reported by • NYTimes.com

US President Donald Trump broke a campaign promise by refusing to share his tax returns. Despite a...

Also reported by • Newsmax

A federal judge has dismissed President Trump's second attempt to block the Manhattan district...