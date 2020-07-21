The new quarantine list changes for travel
The UK has added Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago to its quarantine list - and removed Portugal.
Grant Shapps defends new France quarantine measuresTransport Secretary Grant Shapps says a 66% increase of positive coronaviruscases in France has led to the Government's decision to impose a 14-dayquarantine on travellers returning to the UK. The..
More Changes To Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine ListGov. Andrew Cuomo announced two additional states and a U.S. territory have been added to the mandatory quarantine list.
Delaware Readded To New Jersey's Travel Advisory ListTravelers heading from Delaware to New Jersey are being told to self-quarantine for 14 days.