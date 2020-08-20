The Longest Game of Ice Cream Keepaway

Occurred on July 4, 2019 / Istanbul, TurkeyInfo from Licensor: "While I was in Istanbul, I saw intricate games the ice cream vendors would play with their customers.

I thought it would be an interesting perspective to get a first-person point of view of the action so I stuck a GoPro in my mouth and filmed the whole experience in real-time.

When I posted the video to my Instagram page, all of my friends and family got a real kick out of it.

My comments section quickly flooded with a variety of different reactions ranging from people finding the video extremely funny to those finding it frustrating how long it took me to finally get the ice cream.While I was filing the video Zekeriya (the ice cream vendor) was supposed to serve me two scoops of his favorite flavor.

Instead, he proceeded to play games with me by making me reach for the ice cream then promptly pulling it away so I could never quite get away with it.

As I continued to try to reach for the refreshing treat I was so patiently waiting for, he pulled out one trick after another to keep me from my ice cream.

On the one hand, it was a bit frustrating, but on the other hand, it was quite amusing.

After some back and forth, I finally got my ice cream, shook the man's hand and enjoyed my delicious treat as my friends and I shared a laugh together while strolling the busy streets of Taksim."