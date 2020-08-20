Global  
 

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:48s - Published
BTEC results were not released as planned - but students who received their GCSE results were relieved they weren't downgraded.


NI students face fresh chaos as BTec grades pulled on eve of results day

Northern Ireland pupils face a fresh round of results chaos after exam board Pearson pulled its BTec...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Staffordshire Newsletter


Joy for some over GCSE results mixed with uncertainty as Btec results delayed

There was joy for some but ongoing uncertainty for others in Northern Ireland as GCSE results were...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Why BTEC results have been pulled and what this means for Surrey students

Why BTEC results have been pulled and what this means for Surrey students Exam board Pearson pulled its BTEC results on the eve of releasing them, causing more uncertainty for...
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser - Published


CambridgeLabour

Cambridge Labour RT @KateGreenSU: Some BTEC results delayed. Some need to be regraded. No clarity on appeals. Disadvantaged students do worse. Private schoo… 22 minutes ago

Col3691

Col Lindley Both Gavin Williamson & Nick Gibb should both resign for their part in this fiasco. They've caused irreparable stre… https://t.co/G11iFpshya 32 minutes ago

BBCLookNorth

BBC Yorkshire Students "shouldn't worry" about delay in release of BTec exam results, head of North Yorkshire College says:… https://t.co/OKb8bofoYV 44 minutes ago

Diana6197Davis

Andrew Russell Davis The BTec results are delayed as they need to be re-graded to bring them into line with the A Level & GCSE results b… https://t.co/LiVf7d8yC3 1 hour ago

Bluebellewwfc

T @Fred_Mullin Thanks Fred. Still waiting on the delayed BTEC results but hopefully they will just be the icing on the cake 1 hour ago

Diana6197Davis

Andrew Russell Davis Students in England, Wales & Nothern Ireland got their GCSE results but BTec grades delayed due to the absurd algor… https://t.co/z5OivO83gW 1 hour ago

PlacidoEstupina

Plácido Estupiña 🇪🇦 💚 RT @euronews: As months of uncertainty are brought to an end on GCSE results day, BTEC students have been told they're going to have to wai… 1 hour ago

CSOL14441

Joony (Not Quite Half of the) People's Government RT @LukePollard: Good luck to all those getting their #gcseresults2020 today in #plymouth. I’m frustrated and annoyed that the shambles of… 2 hours ago


Labour: BTEC delay is 'shambolic' [Video]

Labour: BTEC delay is 'shambolic'

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the delay to BTEC results is "shambolic" and should not continue "drifting on" indefinitely, urging the government to provide the results as soon as possible..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:59Published
BTec students 'nervous' and 'anxious' [Video]

BTec students 'nervous' and 'anxious'

Students at a school in Bexleyheath describe their feelings about the delay in receiving their BTec results.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:48Published