BTEC results delayed
BTEC results were not released as planned - but students who received their GCSE results were relieved they weren't downgraded.
Cambridge Labour RT @KateGreenSU: Some BTEC results delayed. Some need to be regraded. No clarity on appeals. Disadvantaged students do worse. Private schoo… 22 minutes ago
Col Lindley Both Gavin Williamson & Nick Gibb should both resign for their part in this fiasco. They've caused irreparable stre… https://t.co/G11iFpshya 32 minutes ago
BBC Yorkshire Students "shouldn't worry" about delay in release of BTec exam results, head of North Yorkshire College says:… https://t.co/OKb8bofoYV 44 minutes ago
Andrew Russell Davis The BTec results are delayed as they need to be re-graded to bring them into line with the A Level & GCSE results b… https://t.co/LiVf7d8yC3 1 hour ago
T @Fred_Mullin Thanks Fred. Still waiting on the delayed BTEC results but hopefully they will just be the icing on the cake 1 hour ago
Andrew Russell Davis Students in England, Wales & Nothern Ireland got their GCSE results but BTec grades delayed due to the absurd algor… https://t.co/z5OivO83gW 1 hour ago
Plácido Estupiña 🇪🇦 💚 RT @euronews: As months of uncertainty are brought to an end on GCSE results day, BTEC students have been told they're going to have to wai… 1 hour ago
Joony (Not Quite Half of the) People's Government RT @LukePollard: Good luck to all those getting their #gcseresults2020 today in #plymouth. I’m frustrated and annoyed that the shambles of… 2 hours ago
Labour: BTEC delay is 'shambolic'Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the delay to BTEC results is "shambolic" and should not continue "drifting on" indefinitely, urging the government to provide the results as soon as possible..
BTec students 'nervous' and 'anxious'Students at a school in Bexleyheath describe their feelings about the delay in receiving their BTec results.