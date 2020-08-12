Global  
 

Lyft will suspend operations in California

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:03s
Uber and Lyft are threatening to shut down their operations in California, and experts warn that drivers have the most to lose if they do: 'Drivers are the ones who get screwed' (UBER, LYFT)

Uber and Lyft are threatening to shut down their operations in California, and experts warn that drivers have the most to lose if they do: 'Drivers are the ones who get screwed' (UBER, LYFT) · Uber and Lyft have said they may shut down their California operations on Friday, arguing that...
Lyft plans to suspend rideshare operations in California tonight

Lyft is planning to suspend its ridesharing operations in California beginning tonight at 11:59 pm...
Lyft joins Uber in threatening to pull out of California over driver status

Lyft joins Uber in threatening to pull out of California over driver status Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Lyft said it would shut down operations in California...
Lyft Drops 8% Over Talks Of Suspension Of Service In California [Video]

Lyft stock sunk as much as 9% on Thursday. The drop comes after the company said it will suspend service in California starting at midnight. Business Insider reports that California court ordered..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38
Lyft Says It Will Suspend Operations In California By End Of Thursday [Video]

Lyft has announced that they will be suspending operations in California by the end of Thursday. The impending suspension comes after a judge ordered rideshare companies like Lyft and Uber to treat..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:28
Uber and Lyft Look at Taking the Franchise Route in California [Video]

Ride-sharing giants Uber and Lyft are exploring franchising out their operations to vehicle-fleet owners as a detour around the state's gig-employment law.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:19