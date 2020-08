Michigan to pay $600 mln to Flint water victims Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published Michigan to pay $600 mln to Flint water victims [NFA] The U.S. state of Michigan said on Thursday that it had reached a preliminary settlement to pay $600 million to victims of the Flint water crisis, potentially closing a chapter on one of the country's worst public health crises in recent memory. Caroline Malone has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend