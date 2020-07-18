|
Global condemnation of Mali coup despite public support
Global condemnation of Mali coup despite public support
ECOWAS has moved to suspend the country from its decision-making body, with neighbours closing borders as the UN urged the immediate release of arrested government members.
President of Mali arrested in military coup
The UN has condemned a military coup in Mali and called for the immediate release of several of the African nation's top officials. On Tuesday, the ousted..
CBS News
