Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Global condemnation of Mali coup despite public support

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Global condemnation of Mali coup despite public support

Global condemnation of Mali coup despite public support

ECOWAS has moved to suspend the country from its decision-making body, with neighbours closing borders as the UN urged the immediate release of arrested government members.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Economic Community of West African States Economic Community of West African States intergovernmental economic union

Mutiny by Mali troops condemned by Ecowas and France

 Gunfire has been heard at an army base, and a government-owned building has been torched.
BBC News
West Africa bloc ECOWAS calls for Mali unity government formation [Video]

West Africa bloc ECOWAS calls for Mali unity government formation

Regional body warns of sanctions against those opposing efforts to end the country's political crisis.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:30Published
Scattered protests in Mali after crisis mediation falters [Video]

Scattered protests in Mali after crisis mediation falters

Opposition spurns ECOWAS mission as list of reform proposals excludes President Keita's resignation, a key demand.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:28Published
Mali protests: ECOWAS members discuss political crisis [Video]

Mali protests: ECOWAS members discuss political crisis

The June 5 Movement also insisted for state's parliament to be dissolved and called for a 'republication transition'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:17Published

Mali Mali Landlocked country in West Africa

President of Mali arrested in military coup

 The UN has condemned a military coup in Mali and called for the immediate release of several of the African nation's top officials. On Tuesday, the ousted..
CBS News

Mali coup: West African leaders call for Keita to be reinstated

 President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was forced to resign on Tuesday after being detained by soldiers.
BBC News
UN condemns Mali coup, calls for order [Video]

UN condemns Mali coup, calls for order

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:25Published

At least 45 migrants drowned in shipwreck off Libyan coast

 At least 45 migrants and refugees have drowned off the coast of Libya in the worst shipwreck in the central Mediterranean of 2020. The UN’s refugee agency and..
WorldNews

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

Snapback setback for US, as UN questions Iran sanctions move [Video]

Snapback setback for US, as UN questions Iran sanctions move

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

U.S. seeks to renew international sanctions on Iran

 UNITED NATIONS -- The United States will demand today that all United Nations sanctions be reimposed against Iran, President Donald Trump said Wednesday, a move..
WorldNews

Tweets about this