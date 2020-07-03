'The Crown' Showrunner Peter Morgan Explains Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Off-Limits | THR News

Creator and showrunner Peter Morgan shares the unofficial feedback he gets from the royal family and why characters based on Prince Andrew and others won't be making an appearance in the Emmy-nominated series.
The Crown stars Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies have reunited to makea socially distanced film to be shown at this year's virtual EdinburghInternational Book Festival. They are joined by Hamilton star Jamael Westmanfor a film to accompany Allie Esiri's new poetry anthology, A Poem For EveryAutumn Day.
Royal biographer Omid Scobie discusses the breakdown in the relationshipbetween The Cambridges and The Sussexes, saying Harry and Meghan's decision togo public about their new life was a breaking point.
Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. Queen Elizabeth and a small number of guests attended the secure ceremony. Adam Reed reports.
There were wedding bells for Princess Beatrice. CNN reports that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got married on Friday, in a secret Windsor Castle wedding. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a wealthy real estate developer, who is head of a company called Banda Property. He also has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.
American attorney Gloria Allred has criticised the failure of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, to come forward for questioning about his connection to known sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Ms Allred insisted that awaiting summons was inappropriate and asked if he required a "gold plated invitation delivered by footman" to come forward himself. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The streamer's debut boasted the first live-action 'Star Wars' TV series, which has earned 15 Emmy nominations. Executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni explain why the show is much more than just the meme-friendly Baby Yoda.
'Finding Freedom' goes behind the headlines to get to the heart of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's complicated life together under the intense scrutiny of the press, the public and the Royal family...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are new homeowners. The happy couple recently purchased a home in Santa Barabra, California. A representative for the former royals told CNN that they moved into the home..