'The Crown' Showrunner Peter Morgan Explains Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Off-Limits | THR News

Esptein victims' attorney: Prince Andrew should come forward



American attorney Gloria Allred has criticised the failure of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, to come forward for questioning about his connection to known sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Ms Allred insisted that awaiting summons was inappropriate and asked if he required a "gold plated invitation delivered by footman" to come forward himself. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 02:34 Published on January 1, 1970