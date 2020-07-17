Could Long Term Investors Do Well With Small-Cap Stocks?

Could long term investors do well with small-cap stocks?

According to Lori Calvasina of RBC Capital Markets the answer is "YES." Calvasina told Bloomberg there's a "historic valuation opportunity" in small-cap stocks.

However, the strategist said the opportunity should only be for long-term investors with a three- to five-year outlook.

According to Business Insider, Calvasina wants investors to look for stocks in three camps: cyclical, defensive, and longer-term growth.