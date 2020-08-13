Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Still In Effect In Solano County

The destruction wrought by the LNU Lightning Complex Fire is becoming more clear as the smoke dissipates.



Related videos from verified sources Hennessey fire triggers evacuations in Napa County, California



Flames and smoke from the Hennessy Fire in Napa County, California, rise over nearby homes on Tuesday evening (August 18). The brush fire - believed to have started from lightning strikes - has.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:46 Published 2 days ago River Fire threatens homes in Monterey County, California



Footage shows the River Fire in Monterey County, California, on Sunday night (Aug 16). Hundreds of firefighters were battling to contain the blaze which started from a lightning strike on the dry.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:53 Published 3 days ago Local crews help battle Lake fire



Local crews headed to the frontlines to help battle Lake fire in LA County Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:35 Published 1 week ago