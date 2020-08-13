Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Still In Effect In Solano County

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Still In Effect In Solano County

Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Still In Effect In Solano County

The destruction wrought by the LNU Lightning Complex Fire is becoming more clear as the smoke dissipates.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hennessey fire triggers evacuations in Napa County, California [Video]

Hennessey fire triggers evacuations in Napa County, California

Flames and smoke from the Hennessy Fire in Napa County, California, rise over nearby homes on Tuesday evening (August 18). The brush fire - believed to have started from lightning strikes - has..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published
River Fire threatens homes in Monterey County, California [Video]

River Fire threatens homes in Monterey County, California

Footage shows the River Fire in Monterey County, California, on Sunday night (Aug 16). Hundreds of firefighters were battling to contain the blaze which started from a lightning strike on the dry..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:53Published
Local crews help battle Lake fire [Video]

Local crews help battle Lake fire

Local crews headed to the frontlines to help battle Lake fire in LA County

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:35Published