Airplane drops fire retardant chemical on Lake Fire blaze

A San Diego fireman battling wildfires that destroyed thousands of acres in rural Los Angeles County filmed this moment red water was dumped on the blaze.The red water is a fire retardant chemical that is color dyed so that it's easy to see from the ground and from the air, as this footage shows.It helps firefighters see where it's going, and it makes it easy to see where it's been put already when they return with more.Because wildfires are a recurrent problem in California, Cal Fire, which is the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, has a sizeable number of aircraft capable of delivering the fire-retardant liquid.This footage which was shot on Sunday 16th of August but only released now after it was taken by San Diego Fire rescue firefighter T.

Tweets about this


