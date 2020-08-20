Prop Builder Crafts Amazing Space Marine Costume during Lockdown
Occurred on August 16, 2020 / Teesside, UKInfo from Licensor: "I’m a hobby prop builder.
I wanted to try building a larger than life costume from scratch.
The COVID 19 lockdown gave me the perfect opportunity.
A Warhammer 400000 Space Marine fit the bill.
This video is the first dress test of the almost completed suit, filmed in my back garden, built in my garage during lockdown."