Prop Builder Crafts Amazing Space Marine Costume during Lockdown

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:11s - Published
Occurred on August 16, 2020 / Teesside, UKInfo from Licensor: "I’m a hobby prop builder.

I wanted to try building a larger than life costume from scratch.

The COVID 19 lockdown gave me the perfect opportunity.

A Warhammer 400000 Space Marine fit the bill.

This video is the first dress test of the almost completed suit, filmed in my back garden, built in my garage during lockdown."


