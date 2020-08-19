Netflix Tries To Shuffle
Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:00s - Published
8 minutes ago
Here's the report.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Netflix has issued an apology for a poster for the film “Cuties” that was criticized online for...
The Wrap - Published
4 hours ago Also reported by •
Just Jared • Mediaite
Americans are spending nearly twice as much time as they were last year watching major subscription...
The Wrap - Published
7 hours ago
Netflix is bringing you more “Unsolved Mysteries” this fall, setting a premiere date for the...
The Wrap - Published
1 day ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
When Does "The Crown" Come Back? "The Crown" is one of Netflix most popular shows.
Season four of the British drama is one of the most anticipated shows of the year.
On Thursday, Netflix announced that season four of "The Crown".. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 8 minutes ago
Jake Johnson Talks Netflix Animated Comedy 'Hoops' The new Netflix animated comedy "Hoops" is a slam dunk, and stars "New Girl"'s Jake Johnson as a foul-mouthed basketball coach. Johnson and the cast, including Cleo King, Natasha Leggero, Rob Riggle.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:34 Published 3 hours ago