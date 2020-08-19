Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Penn State University Students Party On Campus

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Penn State University Students Party On Campus
The students violated the university's COVID-19 safety rules.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Video Circulating On Social Media Shows Massive Party On Penn State Campus [Video]

Video Circulating On Social Media Shows Massive Party On Penn State Campus

Most of the online posts are blaming incoming freshmen for the gathering.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:58Published
UC students move in despite other universities going online [Video]

UC students move in despite other universities going online

Students are back on campus at the University of Cincinnati and classes start Monday. This comes as other major universities are now pivoting back online as COVID-19 cases pop up.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:30Published
Thousands of students return to campus for move-in day at Kent State [Video]

Thousands of students return to campus for move-in day at Kent State

Housing facilities are operating at a smaller capacity with approximately 3,800 students spread among 23 residence halls.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:56Published