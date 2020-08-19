Penn State University Students Party On Campus

Video Circulating On Social Media Shows Massive Party On Penn State CampusMost of the online posts are blaming incoming freshmen for the gathering.
UC students move in despite other universities going onlineStudents are back on campus at the University of Cincinnati and classes start Monday. This comes as other major universities are now pivoting back online as COVID-19 cases pop up.
Thousands of students return to campus for move-in day at Kent StateHousing facilities are operating at a smaller capacity with approximately 3,800 students spread among 23 residence halls.