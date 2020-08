Woods: I made it harder for myself! Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:38s - Published 4 hours ago Woods: I made it harder for myself! Tiger Woods explained his putter change for the Northern Trust and what he did to make a tough TPC Boston even more challenging in his opening-round 68. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sky Sports Golf šŸ—£ "There aren't really a whole lot of opportunities on that back nine unless you drive it in the fairway, which I dā€¦ https://t.co/Aj2qIwyOL8 2 hours ago