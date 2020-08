Operation LeGend aided in arrest of Sweetie Pies co-owner in alleged murder-for-hire plot Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 01:57s - Published 12 minutes ago Operation LeGend aided in arrest of Sweetie Pies co-owner in alleged murder-for-hire plot Operation LeGend, the violent crime initiative that brought federal agents to St. Louis, is being touted for making an arrest in the unsolved murder of Andre Montgomery. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this FOX4 News Operation Legend, the violent crime initiative that brought federal agents to St. Louis is being touted for making… https://t.co/jQmZeNnwSl 3 hours ago randa RT @FOX2now: Operation Legend aided in arrest of Sweetie Pies co-owner in alleged murder-for-hire plot in nephew’s death https://t.co/u86uy… 10 hours ago USA Viral Post #usanews Operation Legend aided in arrest of Sweetie Pies co-owner in alleged murder-for-hire plot in nephew’s deat… https://t.co/t6xZPEtbA9 13 hours ago PulpNews Crime Operation Legend aided in arrest of Sweetie Pies co-owner in alleged murder-for-hire plot - Aug 20 @ 2:22 AM ET https://t.co/4ryORuI3xy 14 hours ago FOX2now Operation Legend aided in arrest of Sweetie Pies co-owner in alleged murder-for-hire plot in nephew’s death https://t.co/u86uyK77uD 16 hours ago JD RT @KPLR11: Operation Legend aided in arrest of Sweetie Pies co-owner in alleged murder-for-hire plot in nephew’s death https://t.co/7NVpd2… 16 hours ago KPLR11 Operation Legend aided in arrest of Sweetie Pies co-owner in alleged murder-for-hire plot in nephew’s death https://t.co/7NVpd2YPpr 16 hours ago