New video shows altercation involving NBA's Masai Ujiri and San Francisco sheriff''s deputy

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Raptors President files countersuit in courtside altercation

2020 NBA draft lottery: Schedule, odds and everything to know

 The bouncing of a few ping pong balls could change the fate of several NBA franchises as the draft's first 14 picks are determined Thursday night.
USATODAY.com

Cop Shoved Raptors President Masai Ujiri Twice During NBA Finals, Video Shows

 Here it is ... video proof Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was SHOVED FIRST in an altercation with a sheriff's deputy during the 2019 NBA Finals. It's..
TMZ.com

Man convicted in death of Michael Jordan's father gets parole date

 Larry Demery was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of the NBA legend's 56-year-old father, who was shot dead in 1993 in..
CBS News

Northern California wildfires threaten thousands of homes

 VACAVILLE, Calif. — Wildfires raged through Northern California on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as..
WorldNews
Raptors' Ujiri countersues over altercation [Video]

The Toronto Raptors President of Basketball Operation, Masai Ujiri has filed a countersuit against San Francisco deputy Alan Strickland over an altercation the two had after the Raptors won Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:26Published

Airbnb files preliminary paperwork for IPO

 Airbnb on Wednesday filed preliminary paperwork for selling stock on Wall Street, undaunted by a global pandemic that has taken some wind out of its home-sharing..
New Zealand Herald

New video shows deputy shove Raptors president Masai Ujiri during altercation at NBA Finals

 Body camera footage of an altercation between Masai Ujiri and a sheriff's deputy at last year's NBA Finals appears to show the deputy as the aggressor.
USATODAY.com

New video shows altercation between Raptors president Masai Ujiri and security guard

The Toronto Raptors issued a statement on Tuesday saying a recently released video proves team...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •ESPNTMZ.comUSATODAY.com


Opinion: Raptors president Masai Ujiri owed apology from police over Finals assault

Raptors president Masai Ujiri's countersuit includes video showing an Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy...
USATODAY.com - Published

Raptors fans react after new video shows security guard shoving Masai Ujiri

Toronto Raptors fans have been reacting with a mixture of relief and outrage after new video footage...
CBC.ca - Published


Body-Cam Footage Shows Cop Shoving Raptors' President [Video]

Body-Cam Footage Shows Cop Shoving Raptors' President

Body-camera footage shows part of a 2019 altercation between Toronto Raptors' President Masai Ujiri and a California sheriff's deputy.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:06Published
Body-Cam Footage Shows Cop Shoving Toronto Raptors' President [Video]

Body-Cam Footage Shows Cop Shoving Toronto Raptors' President

Newly released body-cam footage shows a California cop shoving Toronto Raptors' president Masai Ujiri during game 6 of the 2019 NBA Championship.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:06Published
How Do NBA Players React To BdotAdot5’s Impersonations? 🤔 | Work From Home Ep. 3 [Video]

How Do NBA Players React To BdotAdot5’s Impersonations? 🤔 | Work From Home Ep. 3

Welcome to Work From Home, where we check in on athletes who have more downtime at the crib. In this episode: 0:06 BdotAdot5 & Metta World Peace (Courtside Access) 5:47 Henry Ruggs III & Johnathan..

Credit: Whistle     Duration: 14:14Published