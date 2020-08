Remote learning highlights Buffalo's digital divide

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:48s - Published 4 minutes ago

BRIDGE THE DIGITALDIVIDE.:07:21:39:53BUFFALO PUBLICSCHOOLS ARESTARTING THESCHOOL YEAR OFFREMOTE AND WHILETHEY HAVE ENOUGHDEVICES FOR EACHSTUDENT IN THEDISTRICT, ANOTHERPROBLEM LOOMSCASH: "WE KNOWTHAT WE HAVE AGREAT DIGITAL DIVIDE.NOT ONLY IN BUFFALOBUT ALL OVERAMERICA."IN WESTERN NEWYORK, ALMOST 20% OFALL HOUSEHOLDSHAVE NO INTERNETACCESS.

AND MANYOF THOSE FAMILIESCOME FROM BUFFALO.STANDUP: ONE OF THEAREAS MOSTEFFECTED BY THISDIGITAL DIVIDE IS THEBROADWAY-FILMOREDISTRICT WHERE ONSOME BLOCKS, ONLYTWO OUT OF FIVEHOMES HAVEINTERNET ACCESS.DONNA EDWARDSLIVES IN THEBROADWAY-FILMOREDISTRICT AND SHESAYS FOR THE LAST 10YEARS, ACCESS TOINTERNET HAS BEENONE OF THE BIGGESTOBSTACLES."THE NEARESTLIBRARY THAT WEHAVE IN THIS AREA ISOUR ERIE COUNTYLIBRARY THAT'SDOWNTOWN WHICH ISSTILL A FAR DISTANCEFROM OURCOMMUNITY."COUNCIL PRESIDENTDARIUS PRIDGENFEARS THAT THISDIGITAL DIVIDE WILLFURTHER HURTCOMMUNITIES THATARE ALREADYSUFFERING."IF WE'RE GONNA BEVERY TRANSPARENTHERE.

THE DIGITALDIVIDE THAT EFFECTMOST ARE PEOPLE OFCOLOR, ARE NEWAMERICANS, AREPEOPLE WHO CANLEAST AFFORD NOT TOGET AN EDUCATIONBECAUSE MANY OFTHEM ARE ALREADYBEHIND."IN MARCH, CHARTER-SPECTRUM OFFEREDTWO MONTHS OFFREE WIFI TO FAMILIESDURING THEPANDEMIC ANDSUPERINTENDENTCASH IS HOPING ANINTERNET PROVIDERDOES THE SAMETHING DURING THESCHOOL YEAR."WE'VE BEEN TRYINGTO NEGOTIATE A DEALWHERE ALL OF OURKIDS AND ALL OF OURFAMILIES CAN GET IFNOT FREE INTERNETSERVICES FOR THENEAR FUTURE, ATLEAST INTERNETACCESS AT A VERYVERY REDUCED RATE."IN A STATEMENTCHARTER-SPECTRUMSAID.

INBUFF JJ 7EWM