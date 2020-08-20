Former Trump Adviser Indicted For Ripping Off 'We Build The Wall' Kickstarter Campaign

Steve Bannon used to be a White House adviser to US President Donald J.

Trump until he got fired in 2017.

Since then, Bannon, Brian Kolfage, and others carried on working towards Trump's campaign promise to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

They started a Kickstarter campaign called 'We Build the Wall,' which raised millions of dollars in donations.

But now, Bannon and others in his group are in serious legal trouble.

According to Newser, Bannon was indicted in federal court on Thursday.

Bannon's been charged for defrauding donors.

Despite pledging to take no salary, Bannon received $1 million and Kolfage more than $350,000 from the fund.

The pair allegedly routed the money through shell companies to conceal their personal payments.