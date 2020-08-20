Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Trump Adviser Indicted For Ripping Off 'We Build The Wall' Kickstarter Campaign

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Former Trump Adviser Indicted For Ripping Off 'We Build The Wall' Kickstarter Campaign

Former Trump Adviser Indicted For Ripping Off 'We Build The Wall' Kickstarter Campaign

Steve Bannon used to be a White House adviser to US President Donald J.

Trump until he got fired in 2017.

Since then, Bannon, Brian Kolfage, and others carried on working towards Trump's campaign promise to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

They started a Kickstarter campaign called 'We Build the Wall,' which raised millions of dollars in donations.

But now, Bannon and others in his group are in serious legal trouble.

According to Newser, Bannon was indicted in federal court on Thursday.

Bannon's been charged for defrauding donors.

Despite pledging to take no salary, Bannon received $1 million and Kolfage more than $350,000 from the fund.

The pair allegedly routed the money through shell companies to conceal their personal payments.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrested for money laundering over border wall crowdfunding campaign

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and...
Independent - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsHinduCBS NewsSBSDNA


Bannon charged with fraud over Mexico border wall

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged with fraud over fundraising campaign to build US-Mexico...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •SBSThe Verge


Steve Bannon, former Trump campaign chair, indicted

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday on charges that he and three others...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

KatherineWendt

No time 4 gamz @Conservative Kat RT @KathyVotesRed: Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Trump, on Thursday pleaded not guilty in federal court in Manhattan after be… 1 minute ago

Benjamin_Shider

Benjamin Shider RT @LibsInAmerica: The orbit of former advisers and associates of Donald Trump who have been indicted or found guilty grew Thursday when St… 2 minutes ago

StephanieCurrie

Stephanie Currie Trump is downplaying his relationship with Steve Bannon, now that his former top adviser -- and architect of his pr… https://t.co/jPnjjGxHAa 2 minutes ago

premil_willy

Margaret Willy Trump is downplaying his relationship with Steve Bannon, now that his former top adviser -- and architect of his pr… https://t.co/cW6VAmQ2NI 2 minutes ago

emma_ibeawuchi

emma Ibeawuchi RT @lurrenz2015: When Magu was hauled in for questioning, you said it was a sign that @MBuhari's administration is replete with corrupt peo… 3 minutes ago

CandaceTX

CandaceTX⁷ 💙s #GoodTrouble USPS Just Helped Get Steve Bannon Arrested for Fraud https://t.co/8OmTEoF6u6 In a bizarre twist, the U.S. Postal I… https://t.co/yh5rZSsbdG 4 minutes ago

krush_1911

@krush_1911 RT @washingtonpost: Former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon indicted on conspiracy charges in alleged fundraising fraud for border wall, Justic… 6 minutes ago

LadyValtaya

Suzanne Kraft RT @realTuckFrumper: Former Trump Adviser Steve Bannon Indicted Over Border Wall Crowdfunding Campaign https://t.co/Tk96J05xYl 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Steve Bannon, Others Charged for Defrauding Hundreds of Thousands of ‘We Build the Wall’ Donors [Video]

Steve Bannon, Others Charged for Defrauding Hundreds of Thousands of ‘We Build the Wall’ Donors

President Trump’s former White House strategist Steve Bannon and three others were arrested on charges that they defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors pledging money for a private border wall...

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published
Arrest of former adviser Bannon a 'sad event' -Trump [Video]

Arrest of former adviser Bannon a 'sad event' -Trump

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he feels "very badly" about the arrest of his former close adviser Steve Bannon but knows nothing about the fundraising organization involved in the federal..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Former White House Adviser Steve Bannon Arrested For Allegedly Ripping Off ‘We Build The Wall’ Donors [Video]

Former White House Adviser Steve Bannon Arrested For Allegedly Ripping Off ‘We Build The Wall’ Donors

President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published