What You Should Know About the Affair That Led to Ron Meyer's NBCUniversal Exit | THR News

Sarah Cooper's second book, 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings,' is now in development at CBS, 'The Crown' showrunner explains why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are off limits & Charlotte Kirk is at the center of Ron Meyer's exit.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:25Published
CNN reports there has been a major shake up at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The changes comes amid allegations the show and DeGeneres herself fostered a toxic work environment. The shakeup comes after reports by BuzzFeed in which some current and former staff members alleged they faced harassment, intimidation and racism. Warner Bros. reports that three top producers for the show have left. The producers are Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman. The show's distributor, Warner Bros.
Ellen Degeneres may be ready to quit her talk show. Anonymous insiders at Telepictures said Ellen is ready quit. The NY Post reports that Degeneres is shocked in the wake of recent allegations about “toxic” workplace conditions. Ellen is apparently telling executives at Telepictures and Warner Bros that she has had enough and wants to walk away from the show. “She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show.
Legendary actress Olivia de Havilland has died at her home in Paris. She was 104. Elle reports the actress was the last surviving member of the 'Gone with the Wind' cast. De Havilland was also known for playing Maid Marian in The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938), opposite Errol Flynn. She also did an enormous favor for her fellow Hollywood actors, winning a high-profile court case against Warner Bros. in the 1940s.