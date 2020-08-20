Intercultural Cities Initiative

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 weeks ago

An initiative looking to make Rochester a more attractive place to live and work is moving forward.

An initiative looking to make rochester a more attractive place to live and work is moving forward.

"* when picking a place o live and work..

The city of rochester knows that factors such as education..

Public policy and public resources matter.

That's why the city has partnered with the diversity council and the council of europe to collaborativel y create a report on how rochester stacks up against international cities like montreal and zurich.

Currently an initial baseline report has been created.

Executive director dee sabol tells me the goal is to help rochester attract and retain talent as well as grow economically while also creating a diverse environment.

<the better we're positioned in the sense of interculturali sm the more likely we are to be successful and the more likely that every person that lives here thrives and is prosperous.> on september 14th there will be a series of virtual meetings to discuss the baseline report that has been created for measuring improvements throughout the city.

The more than 10?

"*year initiative began back in june of 2018..

And includes over 100 cities around the