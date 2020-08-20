Rotary Club Collecting Donations For Derecho Relief

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 minutes ago

There are local efforts to get supplies to those impacted by the wind storm.

Low 60s winds: s 5?

"*10 mph clean?

"*up continues in parts f hard hit iowa more than a week after a derecho ravaged the landscape.

Thousands are still without power and schools are trying to form a plan to navigate the upcoming year.

Governor kim reynolds says by the end of today individual assistance aid should be available for those in need.

Reynolds also says the individual assistance portion should be approved it has left fema, it is now at the white house.

The president is in a, i think he's speaking with reporters in the oval office, and as soon as he gets done with that, it will be signed.

So it's at the white house, so by end?

"*of?

"*day, hopefully even before lunch, we should have sign off on that.

Right now there are local efforts to get supplies to those impacted by the wind storm.

Live kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in charles city ?

"* where the rotary club is collecting donations.

Alex ?

"* how's the response been?

Katie ?

"* it's been incredible so far.

Let me pan it around for you ?

"* you can find anything from diapers and water to paper towels and trash bags?

"* even formula and chainsaw oil.

Sue ayers and cathy rottinghaus are part of the rotary club.

There wasn't a lot of pre?

"* planning to do for this drive ?

"* but they jut wanted to get out and help as much as possible.

Ayers says the drive today "this community had a major flood in 2008 that went down to cedar rapids, and the comments i'm hearing from cedar rapids are that the flood of 2008 were nothing compared to this.

We were both affected by that, and this is a wonderful way to give back."

Cars are still coming in here to the charles city hy?

"*vee parking lot.

If you have anything you would like to donate ?

"* the trailer will be out here til 8 p?

"*m tonight.

Thank you alex.

The donations will be delivered to folks in cedar rapids tomorrow morning.///