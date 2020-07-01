Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. will do everything it can to enforce U.N. sanctions on Iran -Pompeo

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:46s - Published
U.S. will do everything it can to enforce U.N. sanctions on Iran -Pompeo

U.S. will do everything it can to enforce U.N. sanctions on Iran -Pompeo

The United States will do everything it can to enforce United Nations sanctions on Iran if they are violated, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday following the U.S. move to restore all U.N.

Sanctions on Iran.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

'Is this a coded cry for help?': Pompeo ripped for using Lisa Simpson GIF to mock Pelosi

 "Are you OK? Is this a coded cry for help?" actress Yeardley Smith, who voices the animated character on "The Simpsons," asked the secretary of state.
USATODAY.com

Can Pompeo nail the coffin closed on the Iran nuclear deal?

 It's unclear whether the Trump administration will be allowed to trigger the "snapback" of U.N. sanctions, but it could be hard to stop.
CBS News

Pompeo on Belarus, Iran, US troops moving to Poland

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds press conference with Polish foreign minister after signing defense cooperation deal Saturday with Polish officials..
USATODAY.com

Pompeo leaves Warsaw after signing US troop deal

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo departs Warsaw after he sealed a defense cooperation deal with Polish officials that will pave the way to deploy more..
USATODAY.com

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

Global condemnation of Mali coup despite public support [Video]

Global condemnation of Mali coup despite public support

ECOWAS has moved to suspend the country from its decision-making body, with neighbours closing borders as the UN urged the immediate release of arrested government members.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published

President of Mali arrested in military coup

 The UN has condemned a military coup in Mali and called for the immediate release of several of the African nation's top officials. On Tuesday, the ousted..
CBS News
UN condemns Mali coup, calls for order [Video]

UN condemns Mali coup, calls for order

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:25Published
Snapback setback for US, as UN questions Iran sanctions move [Video]

Snapback setback for US, as UN questions Iran sanctions move

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Pompeo vows US will sanction Russia, China if they oppose Trump's 'snapback' of UN's Iran sanctions

The United States will not hesitate to impose sanctions on any nation that opposes its effort to...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

frankiebadteddy

FrankieBadteddy  RT @hshalinisha: I’m at the “we’ll see” stage in my life. With everything and everyone. We will see. 3 seconds ago

_jiminshiii_

el⁷ ⟭⟬ @lnnerfiIter i will i just wanted to reply to you before it 💜 i’m sorry but i think i cant reply to everything rn i… https://t.co/Q0tasqZWBv 3 seconds ago

Slamalh

s RT @layawn: i am intelligent. i am capable. i will achieve everything i want to achieve. 4 seconds ago

Yvonne_BBN

Ayigba👑NENGI👑Mote RT @Mike_Westaan: Ozo will continue to follow Nengi till day 71 and beyond. They will bath, eat, wash, cook, gist, play and do everything… 4 seconds ago

Frederi61675564

chicago 🇬🇭 RT @Ankamagyimi: Fabrizio Romano will wait for other reporters to do the ground works and when everything is done he’ll come and tweet “her… 4 seconds ago

maruxapur

mcardenassurillo RT @FLImmigrant: The tropical depression expected to develop into Tropical Storm Laura on Thursday will be a hurricane when it approaches F… 6 seconds ago

Auto_Nietzsche

Friedrich Nietszche Bot The fruits of envious efforts will always have curly-eyed annoyance about them; and the eye of envy, which recogniz… https://t.co/50DHDKD3iy 6 seconds ago

vidhiaf

viii👼🏻 || ishi & shivfu stan acc @shrizzysoda everything will be okay, don’t overthink it, stay hydrated & focus on urself. i love u & im proud of u❤️ 7 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Iran's Zarif says ending arms ban 'inseparable' from nuclear deal [Video]

Iran's Zarif says ending arms ban 'inseparable' from nuclear deal

As the US tries to rally support to extend UN arms embargo on Iran it faces scepticism from UNSC members.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published