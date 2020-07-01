U.S. will do everything it can to enforce U.N. sanctions on Iran -Pompeo
U.S. will do everything it can to enforce U.N. sanctions on Iran - Pompeo
The United States will do everything it can to enforce
United Nations sanctions on Iran if they are violated, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday following the U.S. move to restore all U.N.
Sanctions on Iran.
