New guidelines form the governor's office restrict venues from advertising local musicians or ticketing for their shows.

Venues and Musicians have the reopening blues

SINGING: "ALONGCOMES THE SUNRISEAND I'M DRIVEN TO MYBED..."MUSICIANS ARESTRUGGLING LET THEMUSIC PLAY....GOOD EVENING, I'MKEITH RADFORD..NEW RULES FORMUSICIANS HAVESILENCED MOSTLOCALENTERTAINERS...THESE NEWLIMITATIONS HAVELEFT PERFORMERSUNEMPLOYEDFRUSTRATED, ANDDEMANDING ANSWERSFROM STATELAWMAKERS.7 EWN REPORTERADAM UNGER ON THESTORY TONIGHT..:00:17:321:35NO AMPS.

NO MICS.AND AN EMPTYSTAGE.

NOT ANUNCOMMON SIGHT INNEW YORK.

AS MORERESTRICTIONS ONLIVE MUSIC HAVECOME DOWN FROMTHE GOVERNOR'SOFFICE.

VENUESCAN'T ADVERTISETHAT A MUSICIAN ISPLAYING..

AND THEYCAN'T SELL TICKETSEITHER.

IT'S A LOSE-LOSE FOR BOTHPARTIES."A CLUB USES AMUSICIAN OR A BANDTO RAW PEOPLE TOTHE CLUB TO EAT ANDALL THAT.

SO YOUCAN'T DO THAT NOW."MUCH LIKERESERVATIONS, ATICKETED SHOWCOULD HELP WITHCONTACT TRACING ASWELL.

WITHOUT THATADDITIONAL INCOME,THE PIECES OF THEPIE GET SMALLER."IF I'M OPERATING FORFREE, IT'S OKAY, BUTIF I SELL A TICKETTHAT SOMEHOWSPREADS COVID?

ITDOESN'T MAKE ANYSENSE."VENUES LIKESPORTSMEN'S TAVERNHAVE OTHERFALLBACKS SUCH ASDRINKS AND FOOD.BUT IF YOU TAKE THESTAGE AWAY FROM AMUSICIAN, THERE'SNOT MUCH ELSE LEFT."PERFORMING IS WHATWE HAVE TO DO TOSELL MERCHANDISE,CDS, AND MAKE ALIVING.

SO IF WE CAN'TPERFORM, 90% OFMUSICIANS IN THEWHOLE COUNTRY,WHICH IS 12 MILLIOMUSICIANS, ARE OUTOF WORK."AS THE REST OF THECOMMUNITY HASOPENED BACK UP,FACEBOOK LIVCONCERTS DON'TDRAW THE CLICKSTHAT THEY DID IN THESPRING.SO AT THISPOINT, IT'S A FIGHTFOR SURVIVAL."WE'RE JUST TRYITO KEEP OUR HEADABOVE WATER ANDDON'T WANT TO LOSEWHAT WE'VE SPENTOUR WHOLE LIVESBUILDING."BOTH PERFORMERSAND VENUES HAVTHE REOPENINGBLUES.

A HAND ISTIED BEHIND THEIRBACK AS NEARLYEVERY OTHERINDUSTRY OPENSBACK UP."MUSIC IS A UNIVERSALLANGUAGE.

IT HEALS,IT HELPS EVERYBODYOUT, YOU HAD A BADDAY, WHAT DO YOUDO?

YOU PUT ONMUSIC TO HELP YOUOUT."BETWEEN LIMITS ONCROWDS BOTHINDOORS ANDOUTDOORS, AND THEADDITIONAL GUIDANCETHAT LIMITS OTHERPERFORMANCESALONG WITH LIVEMUSIC, IT LOOKS LIKEPRACTICE SPACESARE THE ONLYANSWER FORMUSICIANS AT LEASTIN THE SHORT TERM.IN BUFFALO, AU, 7EWN.