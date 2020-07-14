Global  
 

Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan

Match preview for the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is on the cusp of guiding Inter to their firstEuropean trophy since they won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho adecade ago.


 Preview followed by live coverage of Friday's Europa League game between Sevilla and Inter Milan.
Inter Milan beat Shakhtar in Europa League semi-final: Records broken

 Inter Milan beat Shakhtar in Europa League semi-final: Records broken More 18 Aug 2020: Inter Milan beat Shakhtar in Europa League semi-final: Records broken..
Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final [Video]

Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final

Lautaro Martinez plays chief tormentor as Inter Milan claim a massive 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final.

Manchester United’s Europa League dream ended by Sevilla

 Sevilla 2 Manchester United 1 Manchester United’s long season ended on game No 61 and in semi-final heartbreak. Extra time appeared the favoured outcome before..
Wild child off the pitch but danger man on it - the Sevilla player Man Utd need to stop

 Sevilla's Ever Banega has had his off-field troubles but it is what he can do on it that Manchester United need to be wary of on Sunday.
The former Premier League players trying to end Inter Milan's barren run

 Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte filled his squad with players from the Premier League, but how have they fared this season?
Bayern Munich beat Lyon 3-0 to reach Champions League final

 Bayern Munich defeated Olympique Lyonnais 3-0 to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League 2020 final. Having beaten Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinal, Bayern..
Flick delighted to reach Champions League final [Video]

Flick delighted to reach Champions League final

Mandatory credit: UEFA Bayern Munich will face Paris St-Germain in theChampions League final after Hansi Flick's side saw off Lyon.

'This is what you dream about,' says first Canada international to reach Champions League final

 Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies says reaching the Champions League final is "a dream come true."
Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich: Bayern breeze through to final showdown with PSG

 Bayern Munich's relentless march through this season's Champions League continues as they brush aside Lyon to book a final showdown with Paris St-Germain.
Mourinho wants Bale to return to Spurs - Thursday's gossip

 Mourinho wants Bale at Spurs, Chelsea offered Silva, Leeds make third bid for Brighton's White, plus more.
Spurs documentary set to air on August 31 with Jose Mourinho a star attraction [Video]

Spurs documentary set to air on August 31 with Jose Mourinho a star attraction

The first instalment of Amazon Prime’s documentary on Tottenham will bereleased on August 31. The All or Nothing series followed Spurs during atumultuous 2019-20 campaign, which was full of drama on and off the pitch, andthe first three episodes will air on the last day of the month.

Hojbjerg becomes Tottenham's first transfer window signing

 LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has signed midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton as the club's first signing of the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old..
CAS decision on Man City a disgrace, says Spurs boss Mourinho [Video]

CAS decision on Man City a disgrace, says Spurs boss Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho critises the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling over Manchester City,

Lukaku double helps Inter thrash Shakhtar to reach Europa final

Inter Milan will face Sevilla in the final of this season's Europa League after two goals each for...
Inter v Shakhtar Donetsk – Follow the Europa League LIVE on TEAMtalk

Follow LIVE as Inter Milan look to join Sevilla in the Europa League final with victory over Shakhtar...
Preview followed by live coverage of Friday's Europa League game between Sevilla and Inter Milan.
Conte 'very happy' to reach Europa League final [Video]

Conte 'very happy' to reach Europa League final

Antonio Conte says he is 'very happy' to have guided Inter Milan to the final of the Europa League.

Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory [Video]

Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory

Sevilla carve out an opportunity to win a record-extending sixth Europa League title after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the semi-final on Sunday.

Solksjaer sees work to be done [Video]

Solksjaer sees work to be done

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlighted the need to improve after wastefulness andlax defending helped end Manchester United’s Europa League dreams in a thirdsemi-final defeat of the season. A night that..

