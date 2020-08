Former Trump Adviser Indicted For Ripping Off 'We Build The Wall' Kickstarter Campaign



Steve Bannon used to be a White House adviser to US President Donald J. Trump until he got fired in 2017. Since then, Bannon, Brian Kolfage, and others carried on working towards Trump's campaign promise to build a wall on the US-Mexico border. They started a Kickstarter campaign called 'We Build the Wall,' which raised millions of dollars in donations. But now, Bannon and others in his group are in serious legal trouble. According to Newser, Bannon was indicted in federal court on Thursday.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970