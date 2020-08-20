Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 weeks ago

ISU junior selected for Indiana Commission for Higher Education

A junior at indiana state university hopes to help all hoosier college students navigate these uncertain times.

Governor holcomb appointed anne bowen to the indiana commission for higher education.

She's from terre haute.

Bowen will serve on the commission as a student member.

She's going to be a full voting member.

Bowen says she's excited to be a part of the process.

"so taking that next step for me meant not only representing the students here at isu but also representing my peers all across the state of indiana.

And working through this really unprecedented time."

The commission reviews budgets and funding, as well as approves programs and branches.

Bowen will serve on the commission until