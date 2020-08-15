Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin resumes visitation for volunteers
Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin resumes visitation for volunteers
Volunteers at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center are being gradually and safely brought back after a brief pause due to COVID-19 concerns.
Thousand 179 cases.
And take a look at washington county.
It now has 575 cases.
Volunteers at the carl vinson va medical center are being gradually and safely brought back after a brief pause due to covid-19 concerns.
According to a news release, volunteers are critical and valued members of the va's health care team and assisting with services with high-quality, compassionate care.
Volunteer bill vaught says he looks forward to returning to the v-a.
I know i'm looking forward to coming back out here and being able to visit with the the veterans that live in a facility that was the main reason i came out to volunteer to visit with those folks who