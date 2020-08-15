Global  
 

Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin resumes visitation for volunteers

Video Credit: WMGT
Volunteers at the carl vinson va medical center are being gradually and safely brought back after a brief pause due to covid-19 concerns.

According to a news release, volunteers are critical and valued members of the va's health care team and assisting with services with high-quality, compassionate care.

Volunteer bill vaught says he looks forward to returning to the v-a.

I know i'm looking forward to coming back out here and being able to visit with the the veterans that live in a facility that was the main reason i came out to volunteer to visit with those folks who




